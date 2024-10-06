North Korea’s KIM JONG UN threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked

Sunday, October 06, 2024 - North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un threatened to use nuclear weapons to destroy his rival and neighbour South Korea if attacked, state media reported Friday, October 4, after South Korea’s president warned that if the North used nuclear weapons it would “face the end of its regime.”
The fiery rhetoric comes at a time of tension on the Korean
Peninsula and just weeks after North Korean state media released images of Kim
visiting a uranium enrichment facility, which produces
weapons-grade nuclear materials.
While touring an army base in the western part of the
country on Wednesday, Kim said if the South were to disrespect the North’s
sovereignty, Pyongyang “would use without hesitation all the offensive forces
it has possessed, including nuclear weapons,” the state-run Korean Central News
Agency reported Friday.
“If such a situation comes, the permanent existence of Seoul
and the Republic of Korea would be impossible,” Kim added, using the proper
name for South Korea.
Hostilities between the two Korean countries have been
simmering this year as North Korea has appeared to have intensified its nuclear
production efforts and strengthened ties with Russia, deepening widespread
concern in the West over the isolated nation’s direction.
Kim’s comments appeared to come in direct response to South
Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who on Tuesday showcased Seoul’s most powerful
ballistic missile and other weapons designed to deter North Korean threats
during a parade for Armed Forces Day.
Yoon unveiled the Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, which is
reportedly capable of penetrating North Korean underground bunkers.
“If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will
face the resolute and overwhelming response of our military and the SK-US
alliance,” Yoon said, in reference to the United States as the country’s key
military partner. “The North Korean regime must now break free from the
delusion that nuclear weapons will protect them.”
North and South Korea have been separated from each other
since the end of the Korean War in 1953, which concluded with an armistice, not
a peace treaty, leaving the two sides still technically at war.
Last month, North Korean state media released photos of Kim
Jong UN purportedly touring a nuclear facility in a rare glimpse of the
nation’s closely guarded weapons program.
0 Comments