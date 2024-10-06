JPMorgan Chase CEO denies TRUMP's claim of endorsing him







Sunday, October 06, 2024 - JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has not endorsed former President Donald Trump, the financial giant clarified on Friday, following a false claim by Trump on social media.

The denial came after Trump posted on Truth Social, inaccurately stating that Dimon had endorsed him for the 2024 presidential election.

"Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate," Joe Evangelisti, a spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase, told CBS News in a statement.

Trump's post included a screenshot claiming Dimon, one of the most influential figures in the banking industry, had thrown his support behind the former president. However, when asked by NBC News, Trump said he was unaware of the post, which remained visible on his Truth Social account as of Friday evening.

The Trump campaign did not respond to requests for comment. The post appeared to have originated from a verified account on X (formerly Twitter) earlier in the day and quickly gained traction among pro-Trump users.

Dimon, who previously expressed support for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley during the Republican primaries, has made no public statements supporting Trump.

This isn't the first time Trump has falsely claimed high-profile endorsements. In August, he shared AI-generated images suggesting pop star Taylor Swift was backing him, only for Swift to endorse his political opponent, Kamala Harris, weeks later.