'I do not need the money anymore' - Rapper, T.I. confirms retirement from performing after one last show







Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Legendary American rapper, T.I. has announced his retirement from performing live after one last show before ending his illustrious hip-hop career.

In an interview with Atlanta's 96.1 The Beat and hosts Ferrari Simmons and BT, the Dead, And Gone star revealed that his upcoming show at the station's upcoming Jingle Ball festival will be his final farewell.

The rapper is headlining the December 19 show in Atlanta with Sexyy Red, T-Pain, Saweetie, The Kid Laroi, Khalid, and Tinashe.

'I appreciate y'all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing,' the About The Money star, 44, said when he sat down with Young Dro, as reported by Billboard.

'I don't want to do it anymore,' he said of the radio station’s holiday concert. 'I don't want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore.'

Youg Dro (born D'Juan Montrel Hart), then joked about him taking on the shows T.I (born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) turns down.

'I will be picking up all of Tip's shows that he ain't going to. Doing them all,' the 44-year-old rapper, who's signed to T.I.'s Grand Hustle Records, said as everyone shared a laugh.

When Ferrari asked if he was going to 'do' something for another upcoming show, Tip answered, 'Of course, I'm going to answer the phone to tell them that I will not be performing.'

Tip added that while he is preparing to retire he will actually perform again, but ultimately it will only be on his terms.

As of now, T.I.'s last gig will be on December 19 at the 93.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball show in Atlanta, which will also feature the likes of Tinashe, Sexyy Red, T-Pain, Saweetie, Khalid and The Kid LAROI.

Last year, he said that he would be hanging up his microphone for good after the release of his 12th and final double album which is still pending.

It’s time to evolve beyond my career as a rapper,' he said on the We In Miami Podcast in 2023. 'It's gonna be a double album so there's going to be Kill The King and Kiss The King.