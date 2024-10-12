Singer EL TAIGER dead at 37 one week after being found shot in the head in Miami

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - El Taiger died Thursday, October 10, in a “senseless violent crime,” nearly a week after he was mysteriously discovered inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound to his forehead. He was 37.
The Cuban Reggaeton singer, whose real name was Jose Manuel
Carbajal Zaldivar, was found in the back of a Mercedes-Benz SUV with gallons of
fuel in the gas tank just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 4 in Miami’s Allapattah
neighborhood.
“Jose Manuel Carbajal, known as “El Taiger,” was the victim
of a senseless violent crime,” a post to his Instagram story read
Thursday. “Sadly, this afternoon, El Taiger was pronounced dead and has now
been reunited with his beloved mother in heaven.”
The singer was rushed to nearby Jackson Memorial Hospital in
“very critical condition,” according to Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.
“While this news is both shocking and heartbreaking, we
encourage El Taiger’s fans to honor his memory by celebrating the joy he
brought to so many fans. Turn up your music, dance and celebrate his life,” the
post added.
Fans gathered at a makeshift memorial outside the hospital
where they honked car horns and played some of the singer’s music together on
Thursday.
“He was my friend, and he was a singer,” Jonathan
Esponda told WSVN. “He was big for our community, really big in our
community.”
“Really important for us, because his music, he made a
change,” fan Daniel Andran told the outlet.
Cops believe he may have been shot somewhere else and then
dumped close to the hospital.
“We are certain it did not happen on that corner where the
car was found. This happened somewhere else, someone drove it there, left it
and left on foot,” Miami police spokesman Mike Vega told Telemundo.
Police said one man was being sought for questioning in the
murder investigation.
0 Comments