Asylum seeker who S3XUALLY attacked his stepdaughter won't be sent back to Africa after winning the right to stay in the UK

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - An asylum seeker who s3xually attacked his stepdaughter will not be deported back to Africa so he could give his wife 'emotional' support as she looked after her children.
According to Mail Online, the offender, who cannot be named,
won the right to stay in the UK on human rights grounds.
It was ruled that if the man, originally from central
Africa, was removed, his wife 'would lose all emotional support' and it would
'negatively' affect her children's wellbeing.
The decision came more than three years after he was found
guilty of the sexual assault of three young girls. He continues to deny the
crimes.
The unidentified s3x offender arrived in the UK more than
ten years ago and applied for asylum. His claim was rejected but he eventually
obtained leave to remain on 'human rights grounds' because deporting him was
deemed a 'disproportionate interference' in his right to a family life with his
wife.
The Home Office ordered him out of the country after he had
served time in prison for his crimes, but he successfully challenged the
ruling.
The sex offender argued that he had a 'well-founded fear of
persecution' in Africa because of his political opinions and it would be
'unduly harsh' on the children for him to be removed from the UK.
The original hearing which decided he should be allowed to
remain found he 'continues to pose a risk', tribunal paperwork said.
But the judge heard his wife was 'struggling to control and
manage' the behaviour of one of her children while trying to offer support to
her other children.
The ruling said the children missed him when he was in
prison and their 'emotional needs' would be better met by having him in their
lives.
It said their mother would be assisted by the man if he were
able to remain in the UK.
However, a fresh immigration hearing was ordered after the
decision was appealed by the Home Office.
An Upper Tribunal judge ruled the decision must be revisited
because of an 'error in approach', pointing out that 'there is no mention of
the welfare of the respondent's stepdaughter – she is an integral part of the
family unit that the respondent wishes to rejoin'.
