Manchester United need to sign VICTOR OSIMHEN - Former player, LOUIS SAHA







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - Former Manchester United striker, Louis Saha has called on the Red Devils to sign Victor Osimhen during the January transfer window.

The former France international revealed this following the club's third loss in the premier league.

Speaking with Daily Star, Saha stated that the Nigerian international is a proven goal scorer with a high pedigree and must be signed during the January transfer window.

“I don’t know if it’s a realistic option, because he (Osimhen) is on loan at Galatasaray, but if you’re talking about a proven goal scorer with pedigree, he is the man. He would instantly improve the team,” Saha said, per the Daily Star.

“If you signed Osimhen, you’re not signing potential. You know exactly what he is going to give you.

“A striker like Osimhen is exactly the kind of signing that Manchester United need to make. If it takes a lot of money, and it will sign Osimhen, you go and do it.”