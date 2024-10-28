CCTV captures armed thugs raiding a supermarket in Eastleigh - One of the suspects was cornered by cops at his rented house in Mathare North and shot dead(VIDEOs).





Monday, October 28, 2024 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment two thugs stormed a supermarket located in Eastleigh and conducted an armed robbery.

According to an undercover cop, the suspected thugs are believed to be behind a spate of armed robberies within Eastleigh, Mlango Kubwa, and Mathare.

Cops launched a manhunt for the two suspects after obtaining CCTV footage from the supermarket.

One of the suspects identified as Kenneth alias Bazuu was cornered by cops at his rented house in Mathare North and shot dead.

He was the guy captured wearing a face mask in the CCTV footage that captured the robbery incident.

He opened fire at the cops after they raided his house but he was overpowered.

A pistol was recovered from him.

Watch CCTV footage of the robbery incident.

CCTV Captures Armed Thugs Raiding a Supermarket in Eastleigh- One Of The Suspects Was Cornered by DCI At His Rented House in Mathare North And Shot Dead pic.twitter.com/5nYmiV3yzz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 28, 2024

