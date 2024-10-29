How WILLIAM AYIEKO’s killers left a trail of evidence after withdrawing money from his bank account through mobile banking - Here’s the amount of money that they withdrew.





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - Detectives probing the murder of Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko are pursuing crucial leads after it emerged that his killers withdrew money from his bank account through mobile banking.

The killers withdrew at least Sh 100,000 in different locations in Siaya between October 19 and 20.

Detectives handling the matter said they are making good progress in the probe and revealed that they have grilled two Mpesa agents.



Ayieko’s body was discovered in Mungowere stream in Yala, Siaya County on October 23 at 2 pm, 5 days after he was reported missing.

Police said the body was decomposed when it was discovered by a student.

It had bruises on the face and stomach indicating it was dragged on a rough surface.

He seemed to have been tortured elsewhere before being dumped at the scene.

The killers then drove his car to Sabatia area, in Kakamega, which is a few kilometres away, and abandoned it on the roadside.

