RUTO develops cold feet after GACHAGUA exposed him as he reinstates his security detail after pulling it out following his impeachment – Look!





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 – President William Ruto could be having a second thought in his fight with ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after he reinstated some of Gachagua’s security detail a week after complaining that his life was in danger.

Gachagua, who is embroiled in an intense legal battle to save his seat as Deputy President, attended a church service in Kiambu County with enhanced security detail.

The latest development was also confirmed by Gachagua's close ally - Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa.

"The state has reinstated part of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s security detail," Thang’wa said.

"In the same spirit, I urge the government to take the next honourable step and reinstate his employees as well. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done,” he added.

Senator Thang'wa was one of the few leaders still allied to Gachagua who accompanied him to the church function in Kiambu on Sunday.

Cleophas Malala, Senators John Methu (Nyandarua), and Joe Nyutu (Murang'a) were also present at the Saint James ACK Cathedral.

A new team has also been posted at the ousted Deputy President's home in Karen to oversee his security.

The latest developments came barely a week after Gachagua emerged with some explosive comments, days after he was taken ill in hospital whilst in the middle of a Senate trial.

On Sunday, October 20, Gachagua went on a passionate tirade outside the Karen Hospital where he lamented about having his security detail withdrawn.

He also revealed that security agents tried to assassinate him twice in Kisumu and Nyeri.

The Kenyan DAILY POST