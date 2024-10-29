RUTO having a hard time defending SHA as he begs Kenyans to register for the program – Look!





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - President William Ruto is having a hard time defending the rollout and implementation of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) which is run by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

This is after Kenyans complained about the scheme, saying it was not working for them.

However, Ruto urged Kenyans to register with SHA to provide the data that is required for the government to efficiently plan health services delivery across the country.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu County, Ruto said that most of the problems being faced were because Kenyans had not provided their information by registering as required.

“I want to ask every Kenyan to register because once you register we will have the data to help us plan on how we will deliver health services to Kenyans. Everyone has to register themselves and the process is free,” Ruto stated.

“This is so that anytime we are planning on service delivery, we will know how many people are in each region, how many hospitals, and how much medicine we need to provide so that we can stop planning health matters in an arbitrary manner.”

Ruto went further to acknowledge that he was aware of the challenges Kenyans were facing during the transition but noted that this was expected.

“I know we have had challenges because we are transitioning from what it was to the new model and in every transition there will be challenges.”

“Those challenges we are managing. Last week, we released funds to help hospitals and dispensaries across Kenya, and next week, we will continue to provide more money until we ensure that the transition is complete,” Ruto said.

He promised Kenyans that the government was committed to seeing the transition through and would continue funding it until every Kenyan was completely covered.

For its success, however, he urged Kenyans to join in the efforts and register as required.

