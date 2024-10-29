RUTO having a hard time defending SHA as he begs Kenyans to register for the program – Look!

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - President William Ruto is having a hard time defending the rollout and implementation of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) which is run by the Social Health Authority (SHA).
This is after Kenyans complained
about the scheme, saying it was not working for them.
However, Ruto urged Kenyans to
register with SHA to provide the data that is required for the
government to efficiently plan health services delivery across the country.
Speaking in Uasin Gishu County,
Ruto said that most of the problems being faced were because Kenyans had not
provided their information by registering as required.
“I want to ask every Kenyan to
register because once you register we will have the data to help us plan on how
we will deliver health services to Kenyans. Everyone has to register
themselves and the process is free,” Ruto stated.
“This is so that anytime we are
planning on service delivery, we will know how many people are in each region,
how many hospitals, and how much medicine we need to provide so that we can stop
planning health matters in an arbitrary manner.”
Ruto went further to acknowledge
that he was aware of the challenges Kenyans were facing during the transition
but noted that this was expected.
“I know we have had challenges
because we are transitioning from what it was to the new model and in every
transition there will be challenges.”
“Those challenges we are
managing. Last week, we released funds to help hospitals and dispensaries
across Kenya, and next week, we will continue to provide more money until we
ensure that the transition is complete,” Ruto said.
He promised Kenyans that the
government was committed to seeing the transition through and would continue
funding it until every Kenyan was completely covered.
For its success, however, he
urged Kenyans to join in the efforts and register as required.
