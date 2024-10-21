Detectives raid a house in Kilifi after getting intelligence reports and recover heroin worth Ksh 14.5 Million from a notorious drug trafficker (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Malindi, augmented by a multi-agency team from Sabaki Bridge, have nabbed a notorious drug trafficker and seized 38 packages of heroin with an approximate street value of Sh14,540,000.

The trafficker, Salim Peter Katana, was caught red-handed following a tip-off about his involvement in the shadowy world of narcotics.

Acting on this intelligence, officers swooped down on his hideout in Ngerenya, Kilifi County.

A thorough search of one of his bedrooms yielded 38 packages of heroin weighing 3.635 kilograms, hidden away like buried treasure.

Additionally, Sh13, 000, believed to be ill-gotten gains from his nefarious activities, was also recovered.

Katana is now cooling his heels at Malindi Police Station, awaiting his day in court.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) remains steadfast in its mission to root out the scourge of narcotics from our communities.













