GACHAGUA’s ally counters RUTO’s nefarious plot to extend his term as he proposes 4-year term limit for President





Thursday, October 24, 2024 – President William Ruto’s plan to extend his term has not gone down well with Kenyans.

Ruto, through his ally Senator Samson Cherargei, has proposed the term for Presidents, MPs, Senators, Governors, and Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from 5 years to 7 years.

However, Kiambu Senator and impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s ally, Karungo wa Thang’wa, has countered him.

Thang’wa has proposed a four-year term for Presidents, MPs, Senators, Governors, and Members of County Assembly (MCAs).

In a press briefing yesterday, the Senator stated that the new term limit will encourage the emergence of new leaders as well as incentivize leaders to prioritize the needs of citizens.

“A four-year term allows for the new leaders to emerge, fostering innovation and responsiveness to the needs of our diverse population.”

He reiterated that the new proposal would be good for democracy. "Our democracy thrives on fresh ideas and perspectives."

The Kiambu Senator argued that longer terms are counterproductive to Kenyans and dent the leadership capacities of elected leaders.

“We need to prevent consolidation of power amongst elected leaders. Longer terms can lead to entrenched leadership.”

The new proposal by Senator Thang'wa to change the term duration of elected leaders in Kenya is set to throw a new spanner in the works in the political power play in Kenya.

