GACHAGUA’s ally counters RUTO’s nefarious plot to extend his term as he proposes 4-year term limit for President

Thursday, October 24, 2024 – President William Ruto’s plan to extend his term has not gone down well with Kenyans.
Ruto, through his ally Senator
Samson Cherargei, has proposed the term for Presidents, MPs, Senators,
Governors, and Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from 5 years to 7 years.
However, Kiambu Senator and
impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s ally, Karungo wa Thang’wa, has
countered him.
Thang’wa has proposed a four-year term for Presidents, MPs, Senators, Governors, and Members of County
Assembly (MCAs).
In a press briefing yesterday,
the Senator stated that the new term limit will encourage the emergence of new
leaders as well as incentivize leaders to prioritize the needs of citizens.
“A four-year term allows for the
new leaders to emerge, fostering innovation and responsiveness to the needs of
our diverse population.”
He reiterated that the new
proposal would be good for democracy. "Our democracy thrives on fresh
ideas and perspectives."
The Kiambu Senator argued that
longer terms are counterproductive to Kenyans and dent the leadership
capacities of elected leaders.
“We need to prevent
consolidation of power amongst elected leaders. Longer terms can lead to
entrenched leadership.”
The new proposal by Senator
Thang'wa to change the term duration of elected leaders in Kenya is set to
throw a new spanner in the works in the political power play in Kenya.
