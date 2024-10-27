High Court Judge JOHN CHIGITI gives the way forward on the controversial takeover of JKIA by Adani Group





Sunday October 27, 2024 – The case challenging the controversial takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by the Indian conglomerate Adani has taken a new twist.

This is after the High Court referred the case to Chief Justice Martha Koome.

High Court judge John Chigiti referred the case to CJ Koome for her to empanel a bench to hear and determine the case.

According to Justice Chigiti, the case raised weighty constitutional issues and thus not fit to be heard by a single judge.

Despite referring the case to the Chief Justice, the conservatory orders stopping the implementation of the lease were retained ahead of another hearing scheduled to take place on November 11, 2024.

On September 8, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) moved to court to challenge the government's decision to lease the country's main airport to the Indian conglomerate. In their suit, the lobby groups urged to court to stop the Public-Private Partnership deal until the petition was heard and determined.

A day later, the High Court Judge Chigiti issued a conservatory order stopping the planned lease of JKIA. While issuing the orders, the judge allowed the petitioners to file judicial reviews for the case.

Judicial reviews refer to the authority of the court to examine the actions of the Executive, Legislature and other arms of the government and determine whether their actions are in line with the Constitution.

