High Court Judge JOHN CHIGITI gives the way forward on the controversial takeover of JKIA by Adani Group

Sunday October 27, 2024 – The case challenging the controversial takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by the Indian conglomerate Adani has taken a new twist.
This is after the High Court
referred the case to Chief Justice Martha Koome.
High Court judge John Chigiti
referred the case to CJ Koome for her to empanel a bench to hear and determine
the case.
According to Justice Chigiti,
the case raised weighty constitutional issues and thus not fit to be heard by a
single judge.
Despite referring the case to
the Chief Justice, the conservatory orders stopping the implementation of the
lease were retained ahead of another hearing scheduled to take place on
November 11, 2024.
On September 8, the Law Society
of Kenya (LSK) and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) moved to court to
challenge the government's decision to lease the country's main airport to the
Indian conglomerate. In their suit, the lobby groups urged to court to stop the
Public-Private Partnership deal until the petition was heard and determined.
A day later, the High Court
Judge Chigiti issued a conservatory order stopping the planned lease of JKIA.
While issuing the orders, the judge allowed the petitioners to file judicial
reviews for the case.
Judicial reviews refer to the
authority of the court to examine the actions of the Executive, Legislature and
other arms of the government and determine whether their actions are in line
with the Constitution.
