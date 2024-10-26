Woman abandons husband on their wedding night to be with her lover







Sunday, October 27, 2024 - A newlywed Zimbabwean bride from Bulawayo, Sisasenkosi Mpofu, abandoned her husband on their wedding night to be with her secret lover.

The groom, Mbongeni Moyo, was reportedly left stunned as his wife left him to spend the night with Geshom Gwatiringa, a police officer stationed at Hillside Police Station.

According to B-Metro, Mpofu returned the next day without offering any explanation. Suspicious, Moyo, a church elder at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Iminyela branch, checked her phone and discovered intimate messages exchanged with Gwatiringa. Confronted with the evidence, Mpofu admitted to spending the night with her lover, which led to a heated argument.

In a dramatic twist, Moyo allegedly enlisted his brother-in-law and friends to confront Gwatiringa at his home at 1 a.m. Prosecutor Christina Manyika reported that one of the accused grabbed Gwatiringa by the neck, accusing him of infidelity. The confrontation led to legal repercussions, with Moyo and his accomplices now facing attempted murder charges.

They pleaded not guilty in court.