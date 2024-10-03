Heartbreaking video of a 76-year-old man crying after he was denied dialysis services in hospital amid confusion on the ongoing transition from NHIF to SHA.





Friday, October 4, 2024 - A 76-year-old man was forced to go back home after he was denied dialysis services at a hospital in Nakuru.

He had been using his NHIF card to pay for the dialysis but when he visited the hospital on Thursday to undergo the critical medical procedure, he was informed that the hospital was not accepting NHIF cards.

He was asked to pay money in cash to access the service.

However, he didn’t have the money, forcing the hospital to turn him away.

The ailing man broke down as he narrated his ordeal on Citizen TV and urged the government to intervene.

This comes even after Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Elijah Wachira instructed hospitals to continue providing kidney dialysis, cancer, and maternity services to patients amid the ongoing transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Most hospitals have been turning away patients who depend on NHIF and demand cash.

I just watched a 76 year old man cry on national television because he could not her his dialysis due to the SHIFA nonsense. He is crying, asking where, at his age, he is supposed to get that money.



FVCK THIS STUPID GOVERNMENT AND EVERYTHING IT STANDS FOR. FVCK WHATEVER THIS… pic.twitter.com/trSGooe7lK — Pretty Wambui♥️ (@iam__wambui) October 4, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.