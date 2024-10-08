He was caught with another man - LORD JAMAR alleges that DIDDY's S3XUALITY made Uptown Records sack him (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - American rapper, DJ, record producer, actor and podcaster Lord Jamar has weighed in on the Diddy situation saying he is unsurprised by the wave of allegations levelled at the Bad Boy Records founder.

According to Jamar, he heard stories about Diddy dating back to the early 1990s claiming that Diddy's sexuality actually led to him being fired from his first job in the music industry at Uptown Records.

Diddy got his job as an A&R at Uptown Records in the early 1990s. He worked under Andre Harrell, and helped to develop iconic R&B acts like Mary J. Blige and Jodeci. Diddy was fired from Uptown in 1993, in turn leading to the creation of Bad Boy Records.

Diddy has repeatedly said in the past that his ambition was the reason he was fired from the job, but Lord Jamar alleges that Diddy was let go because he was caught having sex with another man in the Uptown offices.

"That's why I heard," Lord Jamar told The Art of Dialogue.

"He got caught in a precarious act, doing something real baby oil-ish in the office."

Lord Jamar implied that the other man involved in the alleged "precarious act" is also someone of not. He declines to name the man, however. "I don't know," the rapper stated.





"I'm just saying, that was the rumor." Jamar then went on to allege that Diddy is part of a so-called "Gay Mafia" within the music industry. He didn't get into detail about who the other members of this alleged group were. He did, however, claim that the Bad Boy founder is not actually the one in charge.

"You just saw one of the gay mafia members. That’s who he is, that’s who Puffy is," Lord Jamar told the outlet. "He is one of the members of the mob. He’s a mafia member. But he might not be the Don Carl, he is not the godfather. He is one of the heads of the family."

Jamar isn't the only one who has claimed to have heard unnerving rumours about Diddy in the 1990s. Diddy's former bodyguard alleged that he heard a story involving Diddy and a teenage Usher.