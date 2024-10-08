DIDDY considered 'so powerful' even from behind bars amid trafficking and racketeering charges







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is facing federal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering, remains influential even while imprisoned in Brooklyn.

The 54-year-old music mogul is currently in federal custody amid the serious charges and various civil lawsuits.

According to a source speaking to People, his reputation continues to evoke fear among many in the industry, reflecting the enduring reach of his influence.

'He's so powerful. Everyone was afraid to cross him,' the insider claimed. 'Even though he's behind bars now, he's still so powerful. We all knew it even back then.'

The source added: 'He's incredibly smart, he knows a lot of people, and he's helped a lot of people — so a lot of people owe him. He knows that.'

The insider went on to say that Diddy's obsession with control was often attributed to his creative genius.

The report comes after concerning footage of Diddy boasting of his plans to go 'buck full crazy' and 'find girls' with a teenage Justin Bieber has resurfaced online following the disgraced music mogul's arrest.

The rap star's formerly close bond with Bieber has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks - with troubling videos of a then-15 year-old Bieber spending '48 hours with Diddy' circulating amid the numerous allegations being made against the Bad Boy Records founder.

In the clip, Combs says: 'He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream.

'I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.'

Diddy continued: 'I don't have legal guardianship of him [Bieber] but for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go buck full crazy.'

The Tell Me artist then asked Bieber what he wanted to do, to which the teen replied: 'Let's go get some girls'.

'Man after my heart,' Combs replied. 'That's what I'm talking about.'

The video was uploaded on Bieber's official YouTube channel back in November 2009.

The caption read: 'I told you guys I produced a song for DIDDY and I wanted to show it to him and you got his attention. Best fans in the world.

'Well this past weekend I spent 48 HRS with DIDDY and had some fun. Here is some of the action. Thanks for the car PUFF...haha'.