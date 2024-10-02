“He is a super-conman. He conned me $10,000” - The man who has married 3000 metres Steeplechase World Record Holder BEATRICE CHEPKOECH exposed by ex-lover, a Moroccan female athlete.





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - World record holder in the 3,000m steeplechase, Beatrice Chepkoech, married Peter Mwai Ndichu in a traditional ceremony attended by top athletes over the weekend.

It is now emerging that Chepkoech’s husband reportedly preys on female athletes and defrauds them money after luring them into love.

Moroccan athlete Maroau Majid, who has participated in international competitions, is one of the victims.

The foreign athlete approached a popular Kalenjin blogger who exposed Chepkoech’s husband for being a conman and revealed that he defrauded her of 10,000 U.S. dollars after luring her into love and then dumped her.

She described him as a super-conman and warned Chepkoech.









Below are photos of Beatrice Chepkoech’s traditional wedding held over the weekend, even as it emerges that her husband is a conman who preys on female athletes.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.