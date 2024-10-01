3000 metres Steeplechase World Record Holder BEATRICE CHEPKOECH warned after getting married to a Kikuyu man accused of defrauding several female athletes, including a Moroccan athlete, after luring them into love (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Over the weekend, 3000 metres Steeplechase World Record Holder Beatrice Chepkoech officially exited the market after marrying a man identified as Peter Mwai Ndichu in a traditional wedding ceremony.

Top athletes attended the wedding, including Eliud Kipchoge and Mary Moraa.

It is now emerging that her husband, who masquerades as a coach, has a history of preying on female athletes by luring them into love, before conning them.

He once dated a Moroccan athlete identified as Maroau Majid and defrauded her millions of shillings.





Reports also indicate that he abandoned his wife and daughter in Iten to prey on successful female athletes like Beatrice Chepkoech, who are desperately looking for love.

Beatrice has been warned to be careful or else, she will be the next victim.

The successful athlete who specializes in 3000 metres steeplechase has won gold medals at the 2019 World Championships and 2018 African Championships and a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships.

In the 1500 metres, Chepkoech took silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and bronze at the 2015 African Games.

She is the world record holder for the 3000 m steeplechase with a time of 8:44.32 set in 2018 in Monaco. With that mark, she became the first woman to break the 8:50 and 8:45 barriers in the event.

Below are photos of her traditional wedding, even as her fans raise the alarm over the controversial man who married her.









