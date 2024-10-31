He is 21 and he has already killed two people - Detectives arrest SAMUEL OTIENO after being on the run for several months (PHOTO).





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Samuel Otieno Odak, a suspect in the July 1 killing of two men, Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh, over control of proceeds from five toilets in Kisumu's Kibuye Market has been arrested.

Otieno, 21, was arrested following a tip-off from members of the public who sighted him at his hideout at Awach River within Seme.

He joins his accomplice Oliver Ochieng Jaoko who was arrested for the murder on August 8, a case that is being handled by Kondele detectives.

