AMIRA mourns LUCY, the wife of Valley Road Motors CEO Francis Nganga and reveals how she died a painful death after a botched plastic surgery at a private clinic - She was admitted in the ICU.

Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Popular social media influencer and businesswoman Amira has mourned Lucy, the wife of Valley Road Motors CEO Francis Nganga, who died after a botched plastic surgery procedure done at a private city clinic.
Nganga’s wife Lucy reportedly developed serious health
complications after a quack surgeon attended to her.
Stool leaked into her tummy after her intestines were
perforated, causing a very bad infection.
When her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to a city
hospital where she was admitted to the ICU.
Sadly, she passed on 4 days after being admitted to the
Intensive Care Unit.
Amira has warned women against visiting the Body By Design clinic which specializes
in Body Enhancement procedures after Lucy’s death, claiming it is run by
unqualified personnel.
Amira further said that she will ensure that the deceased
gets justice.
The proprietor of the popular Miale Lounge died in 2021
after she developed health complications, following a botched skin-lightening
procedure at the same clinic.
The clinic is marketed by popular socialites like Amber
Ray to lure women.
