AMIRA mourns LUCY, the wife of Valley Road Motors CEO Francis Nganga and reveals how she died a painful death after a botched plastic surgery at a private clinic - She was admitted in the ICU.





Popular social media influencer and businesswoman Amira has mourned Lucy, the wife of Valley Road Motors CEO Francis Nganga, who died after a botched plastic surgery procedure done at a private city clinic.

Nganga’s wife Lucy reportedly developed serious health complications after a quack surgeon attended to her.

Stool leaked into her tummy after her intestines were perforated, causing a very bad infection.

When her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to a city hospital where she was admitted to the ICU.

Sadly, she passed on 4 days after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Amira has warned women against visiting the Body By Design clinic which specializes in Body Enhancement procedures after Lucy’s death, claiming it is run by unqualified personnel.

Amira further said that she will ensure that the deceased gets justice.

The proprietor of the popular Miale Lounge died in 2021 after she developed health complications, following a botched skin-lightening procedure at the same clinic.

The clinic is marketed by popular socialites like Amber Ray to lure women.

Check out Amira’s posts.

