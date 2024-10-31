GACHAGUA sends a disturbing message to RUTO’s MPs who impeached him – Look! You won’t believe what he told them point blank

Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachangua has sent a message to MPs who overwhelmingly ousted him from power last month.
Speaking during the burial
ceremony of Mwalimu Geoffrey Murugami in Limuru yesterday, Gachagua told the
MPs that they are currently reaping the fruits of impeaching him.
According to the former DP, MPs
are currently facing hostility on the ground because of the atrocities they did by
impeaching him.
"As you can see Members of
Parliament, you are not being given a platform to speak because what you did in
Parliament angered Kenyans," Gachagua stated.
The former deputy president was
impeached after the Senate upheld a decision by 282 MPs to remove him from
power accusing him of 11 charges.
On Tuesday, October 8, lawmakers
overwhelmingly voted in favor of Gachagua's impeachment. 282 MPs voted for
Gachagua's impeachment, 44 voted against it while only one abstained.
The impeachment motion tabled by
Kibwezi MP Mwengi Mutuse accused Gachagua of 11 charges
including corruption, practicing ethnically divisive politics,
and undermining the government.
The former DP denied all the
charges describing the impeachment drive on him as outrageous, sheer
propaganda, and a political witchhunt.
During the burial ceremony,
Gachagua expressed his pride and gratitude to Mt Kenya leaders who have stood
by his side since his predicaments began.
