GACHAGUA sends a disturbing message to RUTO’s MPs who impeached him – Look! You won’t believe what he told them point blank





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachangua has sent a message to MPs who overwhelmingly ousted him from power last month.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of Mwalimu Geoffrey Murugami in Limuru yesterday, Gachagua told the MPs that they are currently reaping the fruits of impeaching him.

According to the former DP, MPs are currently facing hostility on the ground because of the atrocities they did by impeaching him.

"As you can see Members of Parliament, you are not being given a platform to speak because what you did in Parliament angered Kenyans," Gachagua stated.

The former deputy president was impeached after the Senate upheld a decision by 282 MPs to remove him from power accusing him of 11 charges.

On Tuesday, October 8, lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of Gachagua's impeachment. 282 MPs voted for Gachagua's impeachment, 44 voted against it while only one abstained.

The impeachment motion tabled by Kibwezi MP Mwengi Mutuse accused Gachagua of 11 charges including corruption, practicing ethnically divisive politics, and undermining the government.

The former DP denied all the charges describing the impeachment drive on him as outrageous, sheer propaganda, and a political witchhunt.

During the burial ceremony, Gachagua expressed his pride and gratitude to Mt Kenya leaders who have stood by his side since his predicaments began.

The Kenyan DAILY POST