God bless CS HASSAN JOHO as he single-handedly secures the release of 3 Kenyans jailed in a foreign country – Look!





Friday, October 18, 2024 – Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has secured the release of three Kenyans who were arrested and sent to a Madagascar jail for more than four months.

The three, Mbarak Awadh Mbarak (26), Mohammed Bakari Abass (50), and Karisa Gona Nguma (32), were released after the intervention of Joho.

The fishermen, who are now safely back home thanks to Joho, had been arrested on July 9, 2024, while fishing in foreign waters.

The trio were arrested alongside five Sri Lankan nationals. They were allegedly found in possession of over five tonnes of fresh and salted shark meat as well as 70 kilograms of shark fins, a prized catch in illegal fishing operations.

According to Kenya Fisheries Service Director Daniel Mungai, the Ministry faced difficulties in facilitating their release faster after the three were arrested in foreign waters without documents.

Acting Director General of Kenya Maritime Agency Julius Koech also revealed that the case was in court, blocking the Kenyan Government from intervening promptly.

While recounting the moment they were in jail, the three narrated the ugly ordeal they underwent in the foreign land ranging from lack of food and other basic requirements away from home.

One of the fishermen’s fathers, however, expressed gratitude to Joho for his role in securing the release of the three men.

Following the unfortunate ordeal, the Kenyan Government is now looking for a better way to ensure that Kenyan fishermen are working within the Kenyan waters and have proper documentation.

