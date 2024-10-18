RUTO nominates KITHURE KINDIKI as next Deputy President following GACHAGUA’s ouster





Friday, October 18, 2024 - President William Ruto has today nominated Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the next Deputy President following the ouster of Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday.

The announcement was made on Friday morning by Speaker Moses Wetangula in a communication to the National Assembly.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 42(1), I wish to report to the House that today morning I have received a message from the President regarding the nomination of Kithure Kindiki to fill the vacancy which has occurred in the Office of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya following the impeachment of the previous office holder," stated Wetangula.

Prof. Kindiki, currently serving as Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, will require approval from the National Assembly before assuming the role of Deputy President.

The Assembly must vote on the nomination within 60 days of receiving the name.

Once approved, the nominee will be formally appointed by the President as his deputy. Although the Constitution does not specify a timeframe for this appointment, it is expected to occur immediately after Parliament's approval.

The Kenyan DAILY POST