GACHAGUA’s ally mocks RUTO’s advisor MOSES KURIA after KINDIKI’s swearing-in fails to take place – Look!





Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has blasted President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor Moses Kuria after the swearing-in of Kithure Kindiki, which the latter purported will take place yesterday, failed to take place.

Taking to her social media accounts yesterday, Maina cheekily criticised the former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, questioning why the much-anticipated event had not yet taken place as alleged.

The lawmaker demanded to know the exact time the swearing-in ceremony would begin despite Kuria’s initial promise that the event would kick off on Saturday, October 19 at exactly 9 am.

“Honourable Moses Kuria, please remind me at what time the swearing-in ceremony will start,” Njeri Maina commented on her X account.

Njeri Maina’s comment quickly attracted public attention with other Kenyans demanding answers as to why the event was yet to start despite the former minister’ assurance.

“Good question for Moses Kuria,” commented an online user. "I am already at Uhuru Gardens where are you guys?” questioned another.

The comments come against the backdrop of Moses Kuria’s assurance that nominated deputy president Kithure Kindki’s swearing-in would take place at the Uhuru Gardens on Saturday from 9 am.

While inviting Kenyans to attend the event, Kuria stated that no permit documents were required to attend the ceremony but the gate would be closed once the area was filled.

Kindiki’s swearing-in was pushed to a later date following a court notice issued by Justice Chacha Mwita suspending the event following a petition filed by Rigathi Gachagua's legal team.

