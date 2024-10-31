RUTO promises to give Kenyans another holiday as he vows to gazette Diwali as a public holiday - Look!





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - President William Ruto has promised to give Kenyans another holiday this Friday.

This is after he vowed to gazette Diwali as a public holiday for Kenyans to enjoy.

Speaking during Diwali celebrations at State House in Nairobi, the Head of State announced that he will be sponsoring a bill to make November 1 of every year a national holiday to celebrate Diwali, a Hindu ceremony.

He noted that the proposal must first undergo the requisite legislative process before it officially becomes a national holiday.

Ruto revealed that he would hold a conversation with the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula to ensure the proposal is passed before the next Diwali ceremony in November 2025.

“I have heard your request on the issue of us having Diwali as a national holiday. I will subject it to the government process, the speaker is here,” Ruto remarked.

“If it has to happen, it has to go through Parliament but I want to assure you that we will have decided by the next Diwali,” Ruto added.

Ruto was forced to clarify the matter moments after Speaker Wetangula pledged to ensure that a bill fronted before parliament to formally make Diwali a national holiday was seamlessly passed by members of the National Assembly.

"Your Excellency, if you decide to give them (the Hindu community) a holiday, I will put the question very quickly in parliament," Wetangula told Ruto.

Ruto's latest pronouncement comes against the backdrop of the much-anticipated Hindu ceremony with most Kenyans calling on the government to gazette Friday, November 1, a national holiday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST