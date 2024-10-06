GACHAGUA will resign before Tuesday’s impeachment – MAKAU MUTUA gives startling prediction as pressure increases

Sunday, October 6, 2024 – Legal scholar and political seer Prof. Makau Mutua has given a startling prediction about embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s next move before his impeachment on Tuesday.
Taking to his X account, Mutua, who also serves as Raila Odinga’s spokesman, predicted that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua would step down from his position before Tuesday.
According to Mutua, Gachagua is
alive to the adverse aftermath of his impeachment should he choose to sit along
the process.
He added that Gachagua, after assessing his chances, would likely resign to safeguard his political career.
In Kenya, impeached people cannot
hold public office, whether elective or appointive.
Mutua further predicted that on
noting that the worst awaits him, the deputy president might want to sink with
some of the people who matter.
"DP Rigathi Gachagua will
resign before Tuesday when he is certain to be impeached. But he will crop on
all his “enemies” before he resigns. Like Donald Trump, he will try to burn the
house down," said Mutua on X.
The deputy president's inner
circles have reportedly been mulling over resignation as there seems to be a
slight chance for him to survive the ouster.
Resignation would hand the
deputy president a lifeline.
If impeached, he will not be
allowed to be a holder of a public office, either elective or appointive.
Besides the resignation,
Gachagua could be contemplating leaving the country for a time until his woes
calm down.
