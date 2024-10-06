GACHAGUA will resign before Tuesday’s impeachment – MAKAU MUTUA gives startling prediction as pressure increases





Sunday, October 6, 2024 – Legal scholar and political seer Prof. Makau Mutua has given a startling prediction about embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s next move before his impeachment on Tuesday.

Taking to his X account, Mutua, who also serves as Raila Odinga’s spokesman, predicted that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua would step down from his position before Tuesday.

According to Mutua, Gachagua is alive to the adverse aftermath of his impeachment should he choose to sit along the process.

He added that Gachagua, after assessing his chances, would likely resign to safeguard his political career.

In Kenya, impeached people cannot hold public office, whether elective or appointive.

Mutua further predicted that on noting that the worst awaits him, the deputy president might want to sink with some of the people who matter.

"DP Rigathi Gachagua will resign before Tuesday when he is certain to be impeached. But he will crop on all his “enemies” before he resigns. Like Donald Trump, he will try to burn the house down," said Mutua on X.

The deputy president's inner circles have reportedly been mulling over resignation as there seems to be a slight chance for him to survive the ouster.

Resignation would hand the deputy president a lifeline.

Besides the resignation, Gachagua could be contemplating leaving the country for a time until his woes calm down.

