GACHAGUA is not going down without a fight – See a team of 20 lawyers he has hired to save him from impeachment

Sunday, October 6, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua could be aware that he cannot survive his impeachment on Tuesday as the matter gains momentum after public participation yesterday.
This is after he hired a team of
20 lawyers to ensure he is reinstated once he is impeached on Tuesday.
The lawyers are under
instruction to challenge Gachagua’s ouster and ensure he gets back his job.
The legal team will be led by
Senior Counsels; Paul Mwite, Victor Swanya, Tom Macharia, Amos Kisilu and
Elisha Ongoya.
Gachagua's lawyers who spoke to
the press noted that they would defend the second in command against all the
accusations levelled against him by President William Ruto and his allies
backing the impeachment motion.
In particular, the lawyers noted
that they would challenge the decision to only allocate two days for public
participation, arguing this limited time is inconsistent with the constitution
which seeks to give adequate time for citizens to air their views, making the
recent process, in their view, inadequate and ineffective.
"We have looked through the
accusations of His Excellency, the deputy president and we are prepared,"
Swanya told the press.
Gachagua, through his lawyers,
will also demand the removal of the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula
and his deputy, Gladys Boss from the motion of impeachment on grounds that the
two had already pronounced their stance on the contantious matter.
According to the lawyers, the
duo who were supposed to be impartial on such a sensitive matter, publicly
sided with the motion and thus compromised the whole process.
The lawyers further noted that
they would move to the Apex court if the legislators upheld the impeachment
motion.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments