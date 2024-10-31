GACHAGUA now reveals why his supporters ‘abandoned’ him after he was impeached as the DP – They didn’t even protest





Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed why his supporters in Mt. Kenya allegedly abandoned him after he was unceremoniously hounded from office.

The supporters didn’t even protest his impeachment, raising speculations that the Mt. Kenya region had turned its back on him.

While speaking to mourners at the funeral of Mwalimu Geoffrey Murugami in Limuru, Gachagua said that he was aware of people who believed he had no backers from the region but assured Kenyans that he had several supporters but his community was not the type to cause chaos or make a lot of noise but the kind to watch and wait.

“That is not our character. We are not the type to take to the streets. We are not the type to make noise. We watch and wait.”

“Then a day comes when we do what is necessary and you won’t know which day it is. Stay silent and be strong.”

“We were ruled by a white man, we never forgot. We were ruled by Moi for 24 years and never forgot. Even this one we will never forget,” Gachagua told mourners.

“Maintain silence and go back to work. Judgement day is coming. My joy is MPs are not being given the space to speak because what they did in parliament has angered Kenyans.”

Gachagua urged his supporters to remain peaceful regardless of the court's outcome and to continue coexisting harmoniously with fellow Kenyans, emphasizing that building the nation is a shared responsibility.

He reminded them that their fellow citizens were not the ones who had wronged them.

“To the people of the Mount Kenya region, please remain peaceful. Love one another. Stay well with all the other regions and communities. They have not wronged us.

"They are our friends. Kenya is also bigger than us and we don’t have another Kenya," he added.

“We only have one Kenyab and I want to say irrespective of what will happen and the outcome of the court process.

"Let our people remain peaceful and build our country. A time will come for us to speak. And don’t worry.

"Maintain the silence, A day is coming.”

