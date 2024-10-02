GACHAGUA made RUTO President - A section of Kalenjin voters vow to vote out all MPs who backed GACHAGUA impeachment in 2027





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - A section of the Kalenjin electorate has voiced their anger at their MPs for supporting the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Tuesday, all Kalenjin MPs, except Marakwet West MP Timothy Kipchumba, voted in favor of impeaching Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is accused of gross misconduct, corruption, and disrespecting President William Ruto.

Reacting to Gachagua's impeachment, Kalenjins expressed their views on Kass FM and TV stations vowed to vote out their MPs for supporting the Deputy President's removal.

Many Kalenjin callers expressed their opposition to Gachagua's impeachment, stating that the Kikuyu community stood with Ruto to ensure he became Kenya's president.

The callers also said they would not be part of Ruto's attempts to reignite ethnic rivalry between the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities, a conflict they put to rest in 2013.

