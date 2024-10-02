Bar owners expose senior Nairobi county official BONIFACE NYAMU for reportedly demanding hefty bribes from them.





Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Senior Nairobi County Official Wakili Boniface Nyamu has been accused of soliciting hefty bribes from bar owners in the Lang’ata area.

Below is a message from one of the bar owners.

I am writing on behalf of a group of bar and Nightclub owners in the Lang'ata area who are increasingly frustrated by the rampant corruption perpetrated by Nairobi County liquor officials.

Our primary concern is the conduct of a senior officer, Wakili Boniface Nyamu, who is also reportedly involved in politics. He has been demanding exorbitant payments from bar, nightclub, and restaurant owners, despite our full compliance with all licensing requirements and regulations.



The bribes we are being asked to pay have become unsustainable. For instance, some establishments are being pressured to pay Ksh 500,000 every weekend.

This practice is not only financially burdensome but also undermines our ability to operate legally and responsibly. It feels as though we are working for him rather than running our businesses.

Nyamu seems unwilling to understand the impact of these demands on our livelihoods, essentially forcing us to choose between paying these bribes or ceasing operations altogether.



Additionally, Nyamu's actions are supported by a notorious County Security officer known as Busienei, alias "Bush."

This individual further intimidates us and operates with blatant disregard for his superiors in the security and compliance department, who appear powerless to address his corrupt practices.



This situation raises a critical question: what is the purpose of obtaining licenses and adhering to regulations if we are still subjected to compulsory bribes?

The current environment is unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the livelihoods of many business owners.



We believe it is essential to expose the corrupt practices of Nyamu and Busienei, as their actions not only harm our businesses but also undermine the integrity of the licensing process.

If this continues, many of us may be forced to close our doors, as we cannot sustain high taxes while being extorted by rogue officials with apparent powerful connections.



We would greatly appreciate your assistance in bringing this issue to light and advocating for accountability.

Your support could make a significant difference in addressing this corruption and protecting the interests of legitimate business owners in Langata and also maybe other areas in Nairobi





The Kenyan DAILY POST.