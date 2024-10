Wednesday, October 16, 2024 -Teachers, parents, pupils, and community members held protests on Wednesday after a private developer grabbed part of the Kware Primary School in the Mukuru area, Nairobi, and built rental apartments.

They gathered around the rental apartments and demanded them to be demolished.

The rogue developer identified as Gathoni has refused to remove the structures despite endless pleas from the teachers, parents, and community members.

















