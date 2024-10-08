GACHAGUA accused of demanding 100 admission letters from newly appointed Principal at Bishop Gatimu Girls, who happens to be his relative - She got the job through nepotism.

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reportedly demanded 100 admission letters from the newly-appointed Principal at Bishop Gatimu Girls, who happens to be his relative.
Gachagua’s relative allegedly secured the prestigious job through nepotism after the previous principal was appointed as a High Representative to Australia.
Gachagua is alleged to have influenced her appointment
without following the right procedures.
The fresh allegations come amid Gachagua’s impeachment motion that has sparked a huge debate.
