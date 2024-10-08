Drama as Nyamira County Assembly Members (MCAs) physically remove Speaker ENOCH OKERO from office amid allegations of corruption (VIDEO).





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - There was drama after Members of the County Assembly in Nyamira stormed the office of the Assembly Speaker Enoch Okero and forcefully removed him from office on claims that he was involved in corruption.

The speaker was caught off-guard by the MCAs as he was running his daily errands.

In the video, the rowdy MCAs are seen ganging up against the speaker and hounding him out of the office.

Watch the video.

Drama as Nyamira County Assembly Members (MCAs) physically remove Speaker Enoch Okero from office amid allegations of corruption.

