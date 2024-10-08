Lady shares video evidence of how her aunt and uncles have kept their promise of being there for her and her siblings three years after her mum died







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - A woman has taken to TikTok to share a touching video, showing how her aunt and uncles have upheld their promise to support her and her siblings, three years after their mother passed away.

In the emotional video, the woman captured screenshots of money sent by her aunt and uncles, alongside comforting messages they’ve shared during difficult times. The clips also featured heartfelt chats where her relatives reassured her that everything would be fine and offered emotional support whenever she felt down.

Watch the video below