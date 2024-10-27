Farmers count losses after rains destroyed their crops in RANGWE, HOMA BAY





Sunday, October 27, 2024 - A section of farmers from Rangwe constituency, Homa Bay County are counting millions in losses after heavy rains destroyed their crops.

The rains that pounded Nyaundho and Mbeka villages in Gem Central Location destroyed maize, beans, sorghum, and banana plantations.

According to the Chief of Gem Central Location Peter Oula, the incident is a serious setback to the affected farmers.

Oula said the wind broke maize plants which had begun flowering. This means the maize plants cannot grow again.

“The incident is a serious setback to farmers because the maize plants which were flowering have been broken. This is complete destruction because the maize cannot grow again,” Oula said.

The administrator appealed to government and humanitarian agencies in charge of disaster management to intervene in the matter.

