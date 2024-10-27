Farmers count losses after rains destroyed their crops in RANGWE, HOMA BAY

Sunday, October 27, 2024 - A section of farmers from Rangwe constituency, Homa Bay County are counting millions in losses after heavy rains destroyed their crops.
The rains that pounded Nyaundho
and Mbeka villages in Gem Central Location destroyed maize, beans, sorghum, and
banana plantations.
According to the Chief of Gem
Central Location Peter Oula, the incident is a serious setback to the affected
farmers.
Oula said the wind broke maize
plants which had begun flowering. This means the maize plants cannot grow
again.
“The incident is a serious
setback to farmers because the maize plants which were flowering have been
broken. This is complete destruction because the maize cannot grow again,” Oula
said.
The administrator appealed to
government and humanitarian agencies in charge of disaster management to
intervene in the matter.
