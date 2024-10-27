This is why Traffic will be disrupted in Mombasa for One Month





Sunday, October 27, 2024 - The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a month-long traffic disruption along Mombasa Road, beginning next Tuesday.

In a public notice issued Friday, KeNHA Director General Kungu Ndungu said that traffic on the Mombasa-bound lanes near Panari Hotel will be affected from October 29 to November 22, 2024.

“This disruption is necessary to allow road realignment and construction of a mid-span footbridge foundation at the median between the Mombasa-bound lanes and the adjacent Nairobi Expressway fence,” Ndungu stated.

KENHA advised Kenyans to follow the designated traffic plans and cooperate with police to minimise inconvenience.

