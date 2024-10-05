Every time I pay my oldest daughter's tuition fees, she sends me a gift - LADY writes about her thoughtful child







Sunday, October 06, 2024 - Progress Okuk has shared about her thoughtful daughter who sends her gifts each time she pays her school fees.

“Every time I pay her tuition fees, my oldest daughter sends me a gift,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Friday after receiving a wig from her daughter.

Last year, she stocked my storeroom with foodstuff to last till Christmas.

This time, she had this really lovely hair with beautiful bouncy curls delivered to me this morning

I thought of taking off my blonde hair earlier in the week. But I wasn’t sure of what I was going to do afterwards… I wanted new CURLY wigs. I didn’t mention it to anyone.

God answers the simplest of our hearts wishes; even the ones unspoken.

This means a lot to me, and I am grateful. I am blessed