Every time I pay my oldest daughter's tuition fees, she sends me a gift - LADY writes about her thoughtful child

Sunday, October 06, 2024 - Progress Okuk has shared about her thoughtful daughter who sends her gifts each time she pays her school fees.
“Every time I pay her tuition
fees, my oldest daughter sends me a gift,” she wrote in a Facebook post on
Friday after receiving a wig from her daughter.
Last year, she stocked my
storeroom with foodstuff to last till Christmas.
This time, she had this
really lovely hair with beautiful bouncy curls delivered to me this morning
I thought of taking off my
blonde hair earlier in the week. But I wasn’t sure of what I was going to do
afterwards… I wanted new CURLY wigs. I didn’t mention it to anyone.
God answers the simplest of
our hearts wishes; even the ones unspoken.
This means a lot to me, and I am grateful. I am blessed
