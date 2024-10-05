I would not allow him to use and dump me – Woman demands 200K from her boyfriend after a breakup







Sunday, October 06, 2024 - A Ghanaian woman has taken a bold stand following the end of her relationship, demanding significant compensation from her ex-boyfriend, Kwame, after feeling used and abandoned.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM, the woman recounted her experience, claiming she dated Kwame for an entire year without any breaks in their physical relationship.

The young woman expressed her shock and disappointment when Kwame jilted her for another woman just as she believed their relationship was progressing. Feeling betrayed and discarded, she has now set a staggering demand for GH¢200,000 as breakup compensation, stating, “I would not allow him to use and dump me; he must compensate me with GH¢200k... I will take the money, I’m not a fool.”

In a video of the interview shared on TikTok, the woman accused Kwame of being a chronic cheat, alleging that he had dated many women in their community. She lamented, “I thought he was a good person; I thought he was a family man who cared about me.”