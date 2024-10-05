Boy who went to DIDDY’s White Party when he was just six years old reveals some of the shocking things he saw







Sunday, October 06, 2024 - A six-year-old child attended a Diddy White Party in the Hamptons in the 1990s and was shocked by the scenes on full display.

Justin Litovsky, now 30, said he went with his mother to an “afternoon barbecue” thrown by the hip hop mogul, who is currently awaiting trial on s£x trafficking charges.

“I remember a lot of weed and a bunch of topless women in the pool and around the pool,” he told the New York Post.

He said he was oblivious at the time and only “wanted to swim.”

“I didn't know if t**s were a good thing or a bad thing. But I hoped to jump in,” he said, referencing the n@ked women in the pool.

Maya Litovsky, his mother, said: “There were bottles everywhere and n@ked women. I wasn’t sure if this was appropriate or normal. I wondered about how kids were allowed into the party to begin with.”





The mom, now an influencer, said the family left at 9:30pm after spending their afternoon avoiding pot smoke and topless women.

The infamous White Parties were well documented with star-studded guestlists including Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Zane and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Justin and Maya were at the party with the photographer David Allen, who is father to Justin and husband to Maya. Allen remembers going around the party, snapping pictures of celebrities, as was his job.

At later events, Sean “Diddy” Combs would introduce a “kid curfew” for his events.

“If child welfare come here in 30 minutes, that’s on y’all,” he joked from his Hamptons balcony in 2007.

“My kids are downstairs — 15 minutes, the kids have to go”.