Eight killed, several injured as gunmen open fire in Tel Aviv, Israel (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - At least six people have been killed and nine wounded in a mass shooting at a Tel Aviv railway station, Israeli media said.

Police earlier said four people were killed and seven wounded in a suspected terror attack in Israel’s central city of Tel Aviv, adding that two assailants had been "neutralised".

Israeli police said that two "terrorists" started a killing spree on the Tel Aviv light rail and continued on foot before being killed by civilians and inspectors using personal pistols.

The attack took place minutes before Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.

"Four civilians were killed by gunfire from two terrorists. Additionally, there are seven injured individuals in varying degrees of severity according to medical sources. Both terrorists have been neutralised on site," police said in a statement.

Police said the gunmen opened fire in Israel’s commercial capital Tel Aviv on the boundary with Jaffa on and there were a number of casualties.

TV footage showed gunmen getting off at a light rail station and opening fire.

Israel media reported at least four people were seriously injured.

Pictures from the scene show armed men with assault rifles getting off a tram.

Videos posted to social media show a number of bodies on the ground. One video shows police surrounding what appears to be the body of a gunman.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said it received a report at 7.01pm local time of people injured by gunfire.

Watch videos below.

Horror in Tel Aviv



May the West forever be tainted for their complicity pic.twitter.com/KaXW0AkG6c — MummyisTired (@MummyisT) October 1, 2024