Israel confirms Iran's attack, says about 180 missiles were fired







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - The Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday, October 1, that Iran launched approximately 180 missiles towards Israeli territory, in what is being seen as a major escalation in the region.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the missile barrage came in response to the recent killings of Iran-backed militant leaders.

“IDF systems have identified approximately 180 missiles fired towards Israeli territory from Iran,” the military said in a statement. A security official confirmed the figure to AFP, highlighting the intensity of the attack.

The missile strike sent shockwaves through Israel, with sirens blaring across the country and residents rushing to bomb shelters. The IDF later announced that a large number of Iranian missiles had been intercepted, and declared that the immediate threat had subsided. "It was decided that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces in all areas across the country," the military said.

This attack marks the second direct strike by Iran on Israel, following a missile and drone assault in April that came in response to an Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Iran's state news agency, IRNA, reported that the missiles had been aimed at Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub, in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, both allegedly targeted by Israeli forces.

The conflict has drawn widespread concern from the international community, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemning the escalating violence. "This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire," Guterres stated.

The missile barrage caused explosions to be heard over Jerusalem, while two people were lightly injured by shrapnel in central Israel. Israel closed its airspace and diverted all flights, with neighboring countries Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan following suit in a bid to protect their airspace from the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered American military forces to support Israel’s defense, as allies in the region mobilized in response to the attack.

This latest development adds a new layer of tension to the already volatile Gaza conflict, with Iran-backed groups increasingly drawn into the fray following Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.