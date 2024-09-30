"World War 3 is on" trends as Iran missiles smash into Tel Aviv as Iron Dome fails (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - Many are of the opinion that we are witnessing the beginning of World War 3.

Missiles or missile fragments appear to have struck near downtown Tel Aviv causing massive explosions.

Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel and air defences were seen intercepting the projectiles over the country.

Video footage appears to show that at least some of the missiles or large fragments have made it through Israel's Iron Dome system, hitting densely populated areas.

This has led World War 3 to trend on X.

Despite the strikes, Israeli medical services had so far only reported two injuries from the barrage.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed it had launched "tens of missiles" toward Israel and threatened further attacks if Israel retaliated.

The IDF has urged its citizens to "remain in a protected space until further notice", adding: "The explosions you are hearing are from interceptions or fallen projectiles."

Israel's army radio said nearly 200 ballistic missiles were fired at from Iran.

All flights into and out of Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport had been suspended. Neighbouring Jordan's airspace was also temporarily closed.

Israel's military said moments before the attack: "A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel.

"You are instructed to remain alert and precisely follow the Home Front Command's instructions

"In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has distributed life-saving instructions in various areas across the country. The public is asked to adhere to the Home Front Command's guidelines. Upon hearing a siren, you must enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

"The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the civilians of the State of Israel."

Watch video below.