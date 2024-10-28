EACC Chairperson Bishop DAVID OGINDE speaks on probe of fake certificates in the Public Service





Monday, October 10, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced that it is investigating multiple cases involving individuals who secured government jobs using fake certificates.

Speaking on Monday, EACC chairperson Bishop David Oginde, said several people with fake certificates have been taken to court and the commission recovered property acquired through the monies they were paid during the entire period they worked, and some have paid back millions of shillings and also sacked.

"The commission recently handed over to the President some of the properties that we recovered from various individuals, including land, money, and other assets recovered across the country," Bishop Oginde said.

"That was an achievement for us because many people are committed to converting public resources to themselves and we are saying that cannot continue to happen, “ Bishop Oginde added.

Bishop Oginde further encouraged the business community to share ideas and focus on doing ethical business for lasting prosperity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST