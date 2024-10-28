EACC Chairperson Bishop DAVID OGINDE speaks on probe of fake certificates in the Public Service

Monday, October 10, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced that it is investigating multiple cases involving individuals who secured government jobs using fake certificates.
Speaking on Monday, EACC
chairperson Bishop David Oginde, said several people with fake certificates
have been taken to court and the commission recovered property acquired through
the monies they were paid during the entire period they worked, and some have
paid back millions of shillings and also sacked.
"The commission recently
handed over to the President some of the properties that we recovered from
various individuals, including land, money, and other assets recovered across
the country," Bishop Oginde said.
"That was an achievement
for us because many people are committed to converting public resources to
themselves and we are saying that cannot continue to happen, “ Bishop Oginde
added.
Bishop Oginde further encouraged
the business community to share ideas and focus on doing ethical business for
lasting prosperity.
