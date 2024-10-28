“I Want You By Force,” - Watch the moment Nairobi County Environment CEC GEOFFREY MOSIRIA had a dramatic encounter with an intoxicated slay queen at Al Fakher Lounge (VIDEO).





Monday, October 28, 2024 - Over the weekend, Nairobi County Environment CEC Geoffrey Mosiria raided Al Fakher Lounge - a popular entertainment joint in Roysambu - after complaints from the residents over loud music.

Mosiria had a dramatic encounter with an intoxicated slay queen during the night raid.

The lady tried to hit on Mosiria but he turned down her advances and told her he was married.

"I don’t want you. I am married,’’ he told her.

" You’ll want me by force,’’ the nagging lady told Mosiria and followed him as he walked away and tried to get hold of his hand.

Interestingly, she was waiting for her boyfriend at the popular entertainment joint before it was shut down for playing loud music.

Watch the video.

''You'll Want Me By Force" Nairobi County Environment CEC Geoffrey Mosiria Had a Dramatic Encounter With an Intoxicated Slay Queen at Al Fakher Lounge pic.twitter.com/SimdbZpfp3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 28, 2024

