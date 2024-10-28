National Assembly leadership begins retreat in Naivasha





Monday, October 28, 2024 - The National Assembly leadership has begun a retreat in Naivasha.

The retreat is bringing together parliamentary and energy sector officials to discuss legislative priorities and foster collaboration.

Key attendees include National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, members of the Speaker’s Panel, and committee chairpersons and vice-chairpersons.

Also present are Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Energy, and Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror.

The national retreat will be running from Monday to Wednesday under the theme, “Re-invigorating synergy in leadership for accelerated discharge of the mandate of the National Assembly'.

It builds on last year’s focus on enhancing cohesion.

It aims to map out a strategic direction for the Assembly’s remaining Third Session and the upcoming Fourth Session, set to run from November 5 to December 12, 2024.

In his address, Speaker Wetang’ula highlighted the importance of the retreat in aligning the leadership on legislative business priorities and preparing strategies to address challenges encountered in the Third Session.

“This retreat provides an opportunity for the House leadership to map out a strategic direction for managing legislative business," Wetangula stated.

