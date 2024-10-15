DRAMA as an intoxicated female reveller crashes her car into the gate at OSCAR SUDI’s Timba XO Club after her phone was stolen (VIDEO).





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - There was a dramatic incident at Oscar Sudi’s Timba XO Club after a heavily intoxicated female reveller crashed her car into the gate and sped off.

The reveller went berserk after her phone was reportedly stolen at the multi-million club that has revolutionized the nightlife in Eldoret town.

In the video, the infuriated lady is seen crashing her car into the expensive gate as other revellers mill around, with some cheering her on.

“Vunja kabisa," a reveller said as the middle-aged lady unleashed her madness.

She sped off after destroying the gate.

It is not clear whether she was traced to pay for the damages.

Watch the video.

Drama as An Intoxicated Lady Crashes Her Car Into The Gate at Oscar Sudi's Timba XO Club After Her Phone Was Stolen pic.twitter.com/TB3ymCfbv9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 15, 2024

