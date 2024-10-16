A rogue traffic cop based at Bungoma Police Station risks his life to collect bribes along a major highway - He was almost ran over by a truck (VIDEO).

Wednesday, October 15, 2024 - A truck driver has exposed a rogue traffic police officer who has been camping along a major highway to solicit bribes from long-distance truck drivers.
The police officer based at Bungoma Police Station stands in
the middle of the busy highway and flags down trucks, before demanding bribes.
In the video, a truck driver is seen warning the cop that he
risks being run over by cars.
The cop is well-known by motorists, especially truck drivers,
because of his appetite for bribes.
He has been nicknamed “Katumbo”.
Watch the video.
Watch a Rogue Traffic Cop Based at Bungoma Police Station Risking His Life Along a Major Highway to Collect Bribes- He is Nicknamed ''Katumbo'' pic.twitter.com/aqkORprcz1— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 15, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
