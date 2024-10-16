A rogue traffic cop based at Bungoma Police Station risks his life to collect bribes along a major highway - He was almost ran over by a truck (VIDEO).


Wednesday, October 15, 2024 - A truck driver has exposed a rogue traffic police officer who has been camping along a major highway to solicit bribes from long-distance truck drivers.

The police officer based at Bungoma Police Station stands in the middle of the busy highway and flags down trucks, before demanding bribes.

In the video, a truck driver is seen warning the cop that he risks being run over by cars.

The cop is well-known by motorists, especially truck drivers, because of his appetite for bribes.

He has been nicknamed “Katumbo”.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

