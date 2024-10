Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - A Malawian man, Clifford Tchongwe is mourning his wife, Mirriam Muwera, who died five months after their wedding.

The couple tied the knot on May 11, 2024, and Mirriam passed away on Sunday, October 13.

Clifford had taken to X a few days after the wedding to share a photo of him dancing with Miriam.

“The other day with my life partner,” he captioned the post.