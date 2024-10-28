Don't ever leave your marriage because your husband married a second wife - LADY tells women







Monday, October 28, 2024 - A lady called Folake has advised women not to end their marriages because their husbands married second wives.

"Marrying second wife to join you shouldn't be the reason you'll leave your marriage, don't leave ur marriage because u feel u cant take shit..in marriage you will take a lot of shit...the only shit I wouldn't advice anyone to take in marriage is domestic violence shit...meanwhile there also a way to handle a violent partner...and it won't lead to a divorce," she wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

What most women failed understand is that its very easy to leave your marriage, it's very easy to divorce, its so easy to say you are no more interested but believe me sincerely it would take the grace of God to see the one that would be better than the one you left...there is little or no difference between all these men.

There are two categories of Men....the one that beats and the ones that would Never raise their hands on women...And this depends on how they were raised. You cant compare a man raised where there is love and peace with a man that was raised where there is troubles, fight, polygamy wahala...a boy watching his father beat his mother will do same to his wife when he grow up.

Before you say I Do in marriage, background check is very important, a man that comes from a polygamous family will never do together forever with only you...if he doesn't take second wife now...because of his financial status..the moment he become rich...he will shock you to the marrow.

As a wife ,expect anything at any fucking time,ask yourself....what if my husband take second wife? The most painful thing is that no matter how good ,loving, caring, virtuous and respectful woman you may be...it doesn't stop a man from marrying another wife..to fa fe Ku ni koo Ku...men no send anybody.

If you are lucky your man is one of those men that believe in one woman one man ..thank your Star. And if your husband married another wife join u...that doesn't mean you are a bad woman. Bi a se waye pe aa ri ..laari..bi iwo se yan ti e niyen...carry ur cross.

Don't ever leave your marriage because your husband marry another woman as second wife, it can be painful and disappointing, but you have to think about your children.. you might not need ur husband again ..but your children needs their father...don't deprive your children of their fatherly love...he can be a bad husband to you and be a great dad to his children.



